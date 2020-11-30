 Skip to main content
Foothills Express bus connecting locals to C'ville will continue into 2021
Foothills Express bus connecting locals to C'ville will continue into 2021

Bus

Funding support from Culpeper and Madison counties and Culpeper Wellness Foundation is allowing the Foothills Express bus to continue area service into 2021.

The Foothills Express transit route for residents of Culpeper, Madison, Greene and Albemarle will continue providing necessary transportation from the counties to the city of Charlottesville into 2021, according to a recent announcement from Virginia Regional Transit CEO Bruce Simms.

Continuation of the successful route resulted from a collaborative effort between VRT, Culpeper and Madison counties and Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

“The Foothills Express has made a profound impact to the region and connections to existing programs in Culpeper are in line with regional perspectives regarding mobility,” said Transit Manager Mike Socha in a statement. “During these pressing times, the availability of this transit program has been essential for a variety of reasons and the connectivity across multi-jurisdictions has had a profound impact for the users of this program.”

The Foothills Express is of regional significance, connecting Culpeper and Madison to Charlottesville, providing a convenient and accessible way to reach specialized medical facilities, said VRT Director of Operations Phil Thompson. And the route provides a low cost, easy mode of transportation for those working or studying in Charlottesville, he said.

Thompson said the transit company is committed to maintaining the needed service and is grateful for continued support from funding partners such as Shari Landry with Culpeper Wellness Foundation and her leadership team.

The Foothills Express operates 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with coordinated connections to the Culpeper Transit System, Orange Connector and Charlottesville Area Transit. Since VRT began operations of the route in January 2018, more than 4,300 rides have been provided. For information, see www.vatransit.org.

