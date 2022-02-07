For 1st time, 22 Culpeper students inducted into National Technical Honor Society

National Technical Honor Society added a new chapter with the recent induction of 22 local students in a recent, first-of-its-kind ceremony at the brand new Culpeper Technical Education Center, now its inaugural academic year.

EMS teacher Stephanie Corbin and computer drafting instructor Deneen Hamlett are the teacher advisors and sponsors for the CTEC chapter of National Technical Honor Society, an educational nonprofit that honors, recognizes, and empowers students and teachers in fields of real-world employment training.

NTHS serves more than 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and postsecondary chapters across country, including one of the newest here in Culpeper.

Corbin and Hamlett were eager to take on the task of bringing the Honor Society to CTEC to celebrate the accomplishments of students, said CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales. It will also provide them further opportunities to earn scholarships and network with businesses in their industry, the principal said.

Since its founding in 1984, nearly 1 million students have become NTHS alumni.

NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides close to $300,000 in scholarships annually, and strives to help connect education and industry to build a highly skilled workforce, according to nths.org.

Culpeper County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards Lutz said the Honor Society is an outstanding organization to recognize students and teachers.

“These student leaders are well deserving of this honor and I am so proud of them and our incredible instructors,” she said.

During a beautiful candlelight ceremony on the evening of Jan. 26 at the brand new school which is becoming a centerpiece of innovation for the region, nearly two dozen local students became members of the inaugural chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

They were Sidnee Addo, Dakota Barlow, Bijesh Bhattarai, Alani’ Bond, Haylie Castro, Giovanni Corsaro, Vilma Flores Rivera, Robert Fry, Joseph Gharbieh, Xavier Giammatteo, Haley Gorman, Niyah Dyson-Green, Jessica Hernandez, Mack Houck Jr., Jonathan Houston, Oliva McClenny, Karley Meyer, Jennifer Perez Florian, Hailey Reck, Ronaldo Torres, Nashya Washington and Ross White.

Family members pinned newly elected officers and candles were lit for each CTE pathway offered by Culpeper public schools: automotive, cosmetology, culinary, cyber security, drafting/CAD, electricity, and EMT.

As students came to the front, they received certificates and pins, followed by a recitation of the NTHS pledge and refreshments with their families, according to a release from school system spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

The first-ever slate of CTEC NTHS officers elected were President Vilma Rivera, Vice President Hailey Reck, Secretary Dakota Barlow and Treasurer Nashya Washington.

Students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average in their industry pathway to qualify for the Honor Society. The local chapter meets monthly with its teacher advisors.

Culpeper County Public Schools congratulates these students for their accomplishments, Hoover said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.