For 1st time, Culpeper Commissioner of Revenue president of state association

He said, “She loves our community and represents her friends and neighbors with the highest degree of professionalism and care.”

It was under Yowell’s leadership that Culpeper County last year became one of the first localities in the state to achieve accreditation, Egertson said.

“To say that we are proud of Terry is an understatement,” he said in remarks at the conference. “She has diligently worked for Culpeper County as we progressed from a small agricultural community to being named the 5th fastest growing county in the U.S. in 2006.”

Egertson highlighted what makes Culpeper special and invited attendees to visit in the near future.

“We don’t know exactly what the future holds when it comes to a once-in-a career pandemic, but we do know that our communities are stronger and more resilient because of all of you and the work that you do as Commissioners of Revenue,” he said. “Please accept my personal invitation to visit Culpeper County just as soon as you are able, we would love to see you.”

The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia was formed in 1917 out of the desire of Commissioners to associate themselves to promote a common understanding of the problems faced in the assessment of taxes and the administration of revenue laws, according to the association web site.

