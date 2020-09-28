For 1st time, Culpeper Commissioner of Revenue president of state association

For the first time in its 101-year history, the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia has a Culpeper County constitutional officer at its helm.
Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell, now serving her sixth term in office, was recently sworn in as president of the statewide organization overseeing and educating the elected officials responsible for establishing the value of property for tax collections.
The association held its annual conference virtually on Sept. 21 and 22 with Yowell as hostess: “Things changed dramatically for our Association,” she noted in announcing her new position amid a pandemic.
Yowell said on Monday it is an honor and privilege to serve her Association as President having previously served as a vice president.
“As you can tell by our Association’s 1st virtual conference, it will be a unique and challenging year, however I am very fortunate to have outstanding colleagues across the Commonwealth to work with,” she said.
A Culpeper native, Yowell is well-suited to lead the state group having served in the local commissioner’s office for some 25 years.
Local attorney and former state delegate John J. “Butch” Davies introduced her at the virtual conference.
“Terry has done a good job of reaching out and encouraging staff to keep up to date on technology,” he said on Monday. “She is the new leader of the association due to her involvement and visibility. She has been available to other commissioners to answer questions and helpful to new commissioners.”
Yowell asked Davies to speak since his great grandfather, grandfather, grandmother and uncle all served as Commissioners of the Revenue in Culpeper County.
“My uncle served over 40 years and never had opposition,” he said. “My grandmother was the first woman to serve in public office in this county. She asked me to reflect on their service and on Culpeper.”
Yowell said the Association’s 2020 Annual Conference was an incredibly large, complex and innovative undertaking involving committee members working virtually from across Virginia. The conference had support from the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, town of Culpeper, Culpeper County Administrator, Culpeper Media Network Station Manager Jonathan Krawchuk, Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins and others, she said.
“The conference was an outstanding example of community spirit and teamwork,” added Yowell.
At home, safety is the first objective in operating a tax assessment office in a time of COVID-19, she said.
“We make every effort to keep our staff safe and we make every effort to keep our citizens safe. Even in these challenging times, we continue to be available to taxpayers and to provide timely and efficient customer service,” said Yowell.
A record 328 peopled attended the virtual conference, including 13 newly elected Commissioners of the Revenue. The keynote speaker was State Senator Emmett Hanger. Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson also spoke.
He said, “She loves our community and represents her friends and neighbors with the highest degree of professionalism and care.”
It was under Yowell’s leadership that Culpeper County last year became one of the first localities in the state to achieve accreditation, Egertson said.
“To say that we are proud of Terry is an understatement,” he said in remarks at the conference. “She has diligently worked for Culpeper County as we progressed from a small agricultural community to being named the 5th fastest growing county in the U.S. in 2006.”
Egertson highlighted what makes Culpeper special and invited attendees to visit in the near future.
“We don’t know exactly what the future holds when it comes to a once-in-a career pandemic, but we do know that our communities are stronger and more resilient because of all of you and the work that you do as Commissioners of Revenue,” he said. “Please accept my personal invitation to visit Culpeper County just as soon as you are able, we would love to see you.”
The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia was formed in 1917 out of the desire of Commissioners to associate themselves to promote a common understanding of the problems faced in the assessment of taxes and the administration of revenue laws, according to the association web site.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!