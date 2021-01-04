For 2nd time, Spanberger passes on Pelosi for House Speaker

“As the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s Seventh District, my chief responsibility is to fight for the priorities of Central Virginia’s communities – and to support leaders and strategies that can deliver these priorities over the next two years,” the Congresswoman said in a statement on Sunday. “In a time marked by historically low trust in our government, new voices are necessary to moving forward and achieving real progress. Last Congress, I kept my promise to vote for new leadership upon my swearing-in – and in this Congress, I remain consistent in my commitment to ushering in new leadership. Accordingly, I did not vote for Speaker Pelosi."