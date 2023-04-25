The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has again earned national recognition for commitment to recruiting military veterans among its forces.

VETS Indexes announced winners April 13, in its third annual Employer Awards.

As in the previous two years, CCSO earned the highest “5 Star Employer” designation for “commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.”

Only one other law enforcement agency—Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Fla.—got the 5 Star designation.

VETS Indexes, based in New York City, is an independent provider of custom indexes within the environmental, social and governance arena. VETS Indexes provides a social impact via public companies that support the hiring and professional development of military veterans, according to vetindexes.com.

“This is our Veterans’ award,” said Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins in a news release April 20, on social media. “It’s my intent to always honor, appreciate, say thank you for your military service and for your law enforcement service. I thank you for what you bring to the table, naturally, based on your experience: the added value that you give to serving alongside us in the Sheriff’s Office.”

Since Jenkins took office in 2012, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has twice obtained Virginia Values Veterans certification from the Commonwealth’s Department of Veterans Services for its “commitment to recruit, hire, train, and retain veterans,” and the agency has a nine-time award-winning veterans program, according to the release.

“Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes, in the release.

“As more and more employers recognize the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills veterans bring to the workplace, the race to attract military-connected talent gets increasingly competitive,” he stated.