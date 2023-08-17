The American Battlefield Trust is expanding its popular Traveling Trunk series for educators to include, for the first time, a focus on the Revolutionary War.

Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are now being accepted. Teachers can receive the Civil War Traveling Trunk, filled with artifacts and documents related to that conflict, or the new Revolutionary War Traveling Trunk.

“Every year teachers tell us these trunks are an invaluable learning tool that brings history alive for their students,” said Kristopher White, American Battlefield Trust Deputy Director of Education.

“We’re especially pleased this year to be able to offer this hands-on experience as it relates to America’s fight for independence, too.”

The Traveling Trunk program is free of charge to educators and provides reproduction artifacts, clothing, documents, and other various materials for teachers to utilize during their early U.S. history instruction.

The Revolutionary War Traveling Trunk includes more than 30 items for students to explore, including a Continental Army uniform jacket, Colonial dress, powder horn, haversack, hats, flags, hardtack, fife and more.

The Civil War Traveling Trunk includes reproduction blue and gray uniforms, mess kit, canteen, playing cards, paper money and more.

The Trust is also making available lesson plans that work with the trunks and their contents such as the everyday life of a Revolutionary War soldier, camp life, the home front, music and notable people from the war as well as the common soldier, music and instruments and Civil War photography.

“Traveling Trunks are among the Trust’s most longstanding programs, one we have seen yield stellar reviews for decades,” said Trust president David Duncan. “Their ongoing popularity is a testament to the very human desire to touch the past and find tangible connections to the generations that came before us.”

Applicants receive a trunk to use with students for five days before it moves on to a new destination. During the 2022-2023 school year, the trunks visited 78 schools. Over the years of the program, the trunks have visited 49 of the 50 states, according to American Battlefield Trust.

The Washington, D.C. nonprofit is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today, according to the release. The organization has protected more than 56,000 acres from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. See battlefields.org.