Physicians at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center were recently asked how they wanted to celebrate National Doctors Day, observed annually March 30.

The local doctors declined the usual gifts and suggested a donation in their names to the Free Clinic of Culpeper, serving the town and county's most vulnerable populations with free medical care since 1992. UVA Health made the $10,000 donation during a recent big check passing at the free clinic, located on Laurel Street, part of the hospital campus.

Dr. Kevin Stocker represented his colleagues at Culpeper Medical Center at the brief ceremony. An obstetrician-gynecologist for 31 years, Stocker attended medical school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

He reflected on how he selected his specialty.

“At medical school, they send you out to Roanoke to do your OB-GYN rotation,” Stocker said. “I had a blast. I thought it was great. I like it because you get to see women all through their lifespan—reproductive years and later years and I think that’s incredibly rewarding.”

A physician at Culpeper Medical Center since 2017, he has seen deliveries increase year after year.

“Last year we did 580,” he said of babies delivered in the small-town hospital.

How was that? “We’re having growing pains, but I think we’re handling it pretty well,” Stocker said.

Exploding in popularity in his medical field right now is genetics, pre-natal diagnosis and minimally invasive surgeries, the doctors said, “Using robotics for major procedures that we used to cut people open for.”

Stocker said the hospital gets plenty of clients through referrals from the Free Clinic of Culpeper. He called the facility an incredible asset to the community in supporting the recent $10,000 donation for National Doctors Day.

“The fact UVA is donating this check represents the deep mutual commitment they have with us,” Stocker said. “It’s one thing to run a hospital and it’s another thing to recognize that by supporting the most vulnerable and distressed members of a community that everybody benefits.”

Culpeper Free Clinic Director Tammy LaGraffe said the donation will ensure patients continue to receive free medical care, free prescriptions and hopefully keeping them out of the hospital.

“Diabetes supplies, insulin, you name it, all the usual stuff,” she said of how the money would be spent.

The Free Clinic of Culpeper treated 597 individual patients last year.

“We are seeing 25-35 new patients per month,” LaGraffe said, adding, “We are in desperate need of volunteer providers-doctors, nurse practitioners, physicians’ assistants.”

The clinic currently has three, paid part-time nurse practitioners and a volunteer physician who comes a couple of hours per week.

“It’s always hard to get volunteer medical providers,” LaGraffe said. “It was easier before COVID, but things changed obviously. People got out of the profession and I think they are exhausted still, and they don’t have anything left to give.”

Taking care of the uninsured and underinsured in a community is vital, noted Shari Landry, executive director of Culpeper Wellness Foundation, free clinic manager. A large number of free clinic clients are working, but without employer-provided insurance.

“They are making very low wages doing the things we all rely on like washing dishes, in the nurseries, landscaping, housekeeping, childcare,” Landry said of people working in the service industry who need to be well in order to work.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said the hospital invests in its physicians every year as part of an appreciation event, but did the donation instead this year.

“We decided with our medical staff that this was a way to give back to our community, so we are super excited about that,” she said.

Similar donations were also made to free clinics in communities served by UVA Community Health hospitals, in Prince William and Haymarket.

“Our incredible group of doctors has an unwavering commitment to serve patients in Culpeper and throughout our region,” said Staton, who also works as CEO of UVA Community Health. “We wanted to express our thanks as an organization for our doctors’ tireless service with this gift.”

Along with medical care, the free clinic works with local partners to connect patients to counseling, transportation, literacy training, employment training and nutrition counseling.

“We are so grateful to UVA Health for all the support they provide to our clinic and patients,” said LaGraffe. “This donation shows their dedication to our mission and to being strong partners in the health of Culpeper.”