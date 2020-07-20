ORANGE—Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, another new trial date has been set for the Locust Grove man charged in the 2018 shooting death of another local man inside of an Orange laundromat.
A jury trial for Michael Alan Humphries II, 38, was set to start Monday in Orange County Circuit Court.
He is accused of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13, 2018 death of 24-year-old Alistair C. Smith at Wendell’s Place laundromat, located along Route 20 in Locust Grove.
The defendant has pleaded not-guilty. This is the fifth time his trial has been rescheduled.
Because of continued statewide restrictions on jury trials due to the pandemic, per order of the Virginia Supreme Court through Aug. 8, Humphries’ trial was continued until Dec. 1 through Dec. 11, 2020.
Judge Dale Durrer, on the bench Monday, said the latest state supreme court order is the seventh such installment declaring a continued judicial emergency. It prohibits jury trials until the chief justice of each circuit approves plans for safely conducting said trials.
Durrer set the matter out more than four months, saying it will take place assuming the supreme court approves whatever local plan is submitted. Conducting a jury trial in a pandemic will mean it takes more time to do what we normally do, the judge added.
“It presents unique challenges for us in rural jurisdictions,” Durrer said, noting at least 100 jurors would need to be summoned. More than 40 witnesses are expected to be called. Pre-trial motions in the case will be heard Nov. 23.
Orange defense attorney Amy Harper was appointed on Monday as co-counsel for Humphries, along with existing attorney David Randle. It was because Randle got unexpectedly ill and was hospitalized back in October, after a jury had been seated, that the trial was postponed then.
COVID-19 delayed it again in April.
Humphries appeared for Monday’s hearing and responded to the judge that he understood the proceedings. The defendant wore an orange prison jumpsuit marked CVRJ (Central Virginia Regional Jail) on back and orange sneakers.
Orange County authorities responded to the scene of the reported murder that February morning more than two years for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was found lying on his stomach on the floor along with three spent cartridges and a loaded cartridge, according to court records.
While still on the scene, the lead investigator was notified that Humphries had turned himself in at the local jail. The defendant reportedly told police he “shot a guy,” according to the criminal complaint.
Video footage from the business showed a man walking into the laundromat, shooting the victim with a long rifle and then exiting the business.
Humphries has no prior criminal history and was working as a mechanic at the time of his arrest.
Smith served three years in the U.S. Army and has a young daughter. Smith was employed at a nearby convenience store at the time of his death. According to the criminal complaint, Humphries’ wife worked at the same store and the defendant believed she and Smith were having an affair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.