For Sept. 11, Culpeper plans Patriot Day commemoration

A simple, musical remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11 will be held around Culpeper on Sunday.

At 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Taps will be played in front of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Station on West Davis Street.

This is is memory of the firefighters and EMS who died that day.

At 9:03 a.m., when United Flight 175 flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11, Taps will be played in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 132 W. Davis St. This is in memory of the law enforcement officers who died that day.

At 9:37 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, Taps will be played in Wine Street Memorial Park, Old Brandy Road at 527 Wine St. in the town of Culpeper. This is in memory of the military personnel who died that day.

At 10:03 a.m., when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, Taps will be played at the intersection of Main and Davis streets. This is in memory of the heroic citizens who gave their lives that day to save many more.

“America the Beautiful” will follow to remember all the innocent lives lost when terrorists attacked America and for those who still sacrifice so we can live free.

All are welcome to visit immediately afterward at Yowell Meadow Park’s Ken and Jennifer Lewis Memorial Bench.

The Lewises were husband-wife flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard American Flight 77. Culpeper remembers them annually during Sept. 11 ceremonies.

Family and friends often visit the shady grove in the “Kennifer” park along Mountain Run at the back of Yowell Meadow, where the couple used to love to walk and enjoy the nature.

Event organizers Kim Atkins and Sharon Croushorn invite all first responders, military, veterans, family and friends in the community to join the day of remembrance in Culpeper.

“We will never forget the souls who were lost on one of the darkest days in America,” they said.

The use of “Taps” is unique to the United States military, as the call is sounded at funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies and memorial services, according to an article by Jari Villanueva, Taps historian with the U.S. Deptartment of Veterans Affairs.

“Taps” began as a signal to extinguish lights during the Civil War. Until then, the infantry call for “Extinguish Lights” was one set down in infantry manuals borrowed from the French. The music for “Taps” was changed by Union Maj. Gen. Daniel Adams Butterfield for his brigade in July 1862, according to Villanueva.

“With the help of the brigade bugler, Oliver Willcox Norton, he created ‘Taps’ to honor his men while in camp at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, following the Seven Days’ battles during the Peninsular Campaign,” the historian said.

Butterfield did not compose the 24-note tune but revised an earlier bugle call, a version of the call “Tattoo,” which had gone out of use by the Civil War. Butterfield knew this early call from his days before the war as a colonel in the 12th New York Militia.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, reflected on 9/11’s meaning.

“It has been 21 years since the United States of America was attacked, and as we approach September 11, I am thinking of the people our country lost that day, the lives forever changed, the heroic bravery of first responders and ordinary citizens, and the decades of service and sacrifice that followed as our nation worked to prevent future acts of terror,” the Central Virginia lawmaker said.

“That day—and the days following—were a time no American can forget and forever a defining time in our nation’s history,” Spanberger said. “This weekend, I will be reflecting on both the tragedy and loss of that day and the beauty and resolve of the American people.”