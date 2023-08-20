After a three-year break from its in-person fundraiser, Team Jordan suicide prevention and survivor support group is extremely pleased to announce a return to the live format.

This year’s free-to-attend 5th fundraiser gala will be held 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at Pepper’s Grill, located at 791 Madison Road in Culpeper.

The highlight of the night will be the famous raffle that awards one lucky winner a grand prize of $15,000, according to a release from Team Jordan founder Chris Jenkins, retired Culpeper Police Chief.

Additional cash prizes will be awarded in the raffle along with silent auction and free food for all. The event is open to everyone, there is no admission fee, nor do attendees have to purchase a raffle ticket to attend, according to Jenkins.

Raffle tickets for cash prizes are now on sale for $100 each. Only 350 tickets will be sold.

Team Jordan is a local suicide prevention and survivor support organization he started in memory of his son that partners with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

“Together, their efforts are aimed at educating the public about the various aspects of recognizing those in need of help and how to obtain help, as well as helping survivors, left behind after a tragic event like this occurs,” according to Jenkins.

CDC reports the number of suicides has increased by 36% over the last 20 years, and the number of suicides among the youngest portion of the population remains the second leading cause of death among two different age groups, both under the age of 34, Jenkins said.

The CDC also reported that in 2022, nearly 50,000 people committed suicide, representing the highest total ever for a calendar year.

“As a result, the CDC is going to expand their suicide prevention program. All of this makes the need for helping people locally, greater than ever,” Jenkins said.

This is Team Jordan’s 9th year in existence and the 5th year conducting the hugely successful, live raffle event, which has become known as an exciting evening and a great place to be among others who care about their community, according to the release.

The chief asked the community to come help Team Jordan make up for lost time by ensuring this year’s event is better than ever. The needs have never been greater, Jenkins added.

To purchase raffle tickets or to make a donation, contact Jenkins, Team Jordan chairman, at 540-718 3030 or Chrisjenkins01@aol.com.

“IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO TALK SUICIDE PREVENTION: Dial 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7,” according to the release.