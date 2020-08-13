A Marine, FBI agent and college professor with a passion for living history, Alonzo “Lon” Lacey Jr. exemplified what it means to be an upstanding American.
For his devotion to public service and pursuit of educating others about the past, the Culpeper resident was posthumously honored last month by the Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Medal.
Lacey was recognizable to many in one of the Colonial-style citizen-soldier uniforms he wore as a longtime member of the color guard of the Culpeper Minutemen, Sons of the American Revolution.
It was fitting that he served on the town’s Fourth of July Committee for years. But Lacey was noticeably missing from 2020’s Independence Day Patriotic Presentation at the Culpeper County Courthouse, where he usually wore a green hunting shirt get-up, the original dyed uniform of the Minutemen.
Lacey died Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 84. Up until the end, his fellow Minutemen say, the Illinois native marched with the color guard, carrying flags of freedom in parades, at funerals, and at veterans events.
In his memory, friends and family accepted the Good Citizenship Medal on Lacey’s behalf on July 4, presented by Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger.
William Schwetke, 1st vice president of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution and past president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, knew Lacey for a decade.
“Lon was a stalwart of the SAR Color Guard. Very knowledgeable about 18th-century uniforms and weapons,” Schwetke said. “We used him as an instructor, especially for those who would participate in ceremonial firings of replica 18th-century firearms.”
Being on the color guard can be physically taxing, he said. Parades in Culpeper, Yorktown, Alexandria and Washington, D.C., were more than a mile long, Schwetke said: “Positioning and repositioning added at least that amount again.”
Lacey was an active member of the color guard up until his death, though his level of exertion dropped off considerably in the last couple years, he said.
Lacey was friendly and very willing to help in any way that he could, Schwetke said: “Very self-confident and he inspired confidence in others. He was a good man to have as a friend.”
Culpeper resident Charles Jameson marched with Lacey in the color guard. He was a good guy and a fine friend, said Jameson, who is president of the Culpeper Minutemen SAR.
“Lon was a great leader and worker,” Jameson said.
Lacey attended law school at the University of Texas before joining the FBI, with early posts in Salt Lake City and Louisville, where he managed a 16-agent squad. He continued his federal career in Washington, D.C., and at Quantico, where Lacey oversaw SWAT and hostage negotiation training, working with Delta Force and Seal Team 6. He targeted drug cartels for the FBI from Connecticut in the 1980s, and then taught criminal justice at Victoria College in Texas.
During his retirement years in Culpeper, Lacey got actively involved with Friends of Cedar Mountain, as a board member, battlefield tour developer and volunteer leader of many walks and explorations around the historic site on U.S. 15 for visitors from all over the world.
Michael Block, vice president of Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, said he would miss all the interactive battlefield walks he took with Lacey. “Going over the movements, actions and reactions, as well as the healthy discussions on what each of us believed happened, and where it happened,” Block said. “We always parted friends … The impact of his loss has not yet been realized.”
Friends of Cedar Mountain President Diane Logan said Lacey fit the profile of a good citizen as described by Stanford University professor Michael McConnell.
“He was a man of noble character that understood the meaning of ‘for the common good’ by volunteering his talents and skills to serve his country and his local community,” Logan said.
Lacey lived history, actively digging in to the attire, landscapes and relics of the past, and was instrumental in having two cannons from Gen. Robert E. Lee’s headquarters in Gettysburg refurbished and placed on the Cedar Mountain battlefield. They sit there today.
Lacey understood and believed that each generation has a responsibility to pass along to the next a grasp of history and tradition, Logan said. To that end, he developed interpretive tours of 1862’s Battle of Cedar Mountain, conducted staff rides for the U.S. military and developed interpretive trails, educational programs and training manuals for future guides.
Culpeper has a rich and proud history from the Colonial era to present day, Logan said. “Lon Lacey brought that history to life through his passion and dedication leaving his legacy of honor, patriotism and tradition to future generations,” she said.
Lacey rests in the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery. He is survived by a wife of 54 years, Mary Margaret Lacey, two sons, Alonzo Lacey III and Thomas Lacey, their wives, a granddaughter, sister and niece.
