For Veterans Day, CRI seeks more Hometown Hero ideas

Culpeper’s first effort to honor its Hometown Heroes with banners on downtown lampposts is proving a hit.

So much so that the program’s sponsor, Culpeper Renaissance Inc., is soliciting a second round of nominations of veterans to be thus honored. CRI seeks more heroes, whose banners will be displayed in time for Veterans Day this fall.

CRI’s program honors veterans with banners, which the nonprofit group first displayed on downtown Culpeper’s light poles on Memorial Day. It applies to all honorably discharged veterans, whether living or dead, and active-duty members of the armed services.

“Many thanks to all about (the) fallen soldiers and heroes,” Richmond resident Mary Kathryn Deal commented on CRI’s Facebook page last week. “Proud of Culpeper Renaissance Inc.; it has done so much for the town.”

Each banner features the honoree’s photo, name, service branch and era of service.

“I am excited about the display of our community members, where we can honor them for their commitment and sacrifice they have made for our country,” CRI Board President Tish Smyth said in a statement. “I look forward to additional banners placed in downtown for Veterans Day.”