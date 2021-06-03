For Veterans Day, CRI seeks more Hometown Hero ideas

Culpeper’s first effort to honor its Hometown Heroes with banners on downtown lampposts is proving a hit.
So much so that the program’s sponsor, Culpeper Renaissance Inc., is soliciting a second round of nominations of veterans to be thus honored. CRI seeks more heroes, whose banners will be displayed in time for Veterans Day this fall.
CRI’s program honors veterans with banners, which the nonprofit group first displayed on downtown Culpeper’s light poles on Memorial Day. It applies to all honorably discharged veterans, whether living or dead, and active-duty members of the armed services.
“Many thanks to all about (the) fallen soldiers and heroes,” Richmond resident Mary Kathryn Deal commented on CRI’s Facebook page last week. “Proud of Culpeper Renaissance Inc.; it has done so much for the town.”
Each banner features the honoree’s photo, name, service branch and era of service.
“I am excited about the display of our community members, where we can honor them for their commitment and sacrifice they have made for our country,” CRI Board President Tish Smyth said in a statement. “I look forward to additional banners placed in downtown for Veterans Day.”
Donations from the Culpeper community fund the effort.
For CRI’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program, donations can be made via check or credit card. Make out checks to CRI and mail them to its office at 127 West Davis St., Culpeper, VA 22701. Credit-card donations can be called in to the CRI office at 540-825-4416.
“CRI is proud to find a new way for Culpeper to honor its veterans,” CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins said. “CRI would like to thank our Design Committee volunteers, those who made donations toward the program through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation’s Give Local Piedmont, the Culpeper Downtown Online Auction, and private donations that made this program possible.”
Jenkins also thanked the town Public Works Department for partnering with CRI to place the banners in the downtown district.
CRI will accept the second round of applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Completed applications must be submitted with all requested supporting documentation. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.
The Hometown Heroes Program application and eligibility requirements are featured on CRI’s website, www.culpeperdowntown.com.
The deadline to submit applications, emailed to cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com, is July 15, 2021.
A 501c3 charitable organization, CRI’s mission is to support the growth and revitalization of Culpeper’s historic commercial district.
Culpeper is a Virginia Main Street community. CRI is designated by the state and the town of Culpeper to carry out Main Street activities.
To learn more about the program, contact Culpeper Renaissance Inc. at 540-825-4416 or email cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com.