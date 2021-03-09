Forced power outage Wednesday for Highpoint, Magnolia Green, Leaflin Lane subdivisions

"Wednesday looks like a perfect day, with nice, 70-degree weather to do this work," Case said. "It's the best weather we could ask for."

Also, Case said, they chose Wednesday because it is an off-day for Culpeper schoolchildren, who during the COVID-19 pandemic have been divided into three groups of school attendance. Some students attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, some attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays, and the rest are in all-virtual classes. Wednesday is reserved for cleaning the school and teacher prep work, so students are not in class.

"We didn't want to do it on a weekend because we thought that would be even more disruptive to families and their online activities," Case said. "And the work is too hard to do during the night."

He explained that even in the day time, powerful lights are needed in order to help repairmen see what they are doing. Adding the dark of night would require more lighting, and would be more dangerous because of that.

"The voltage we're talking about is pretty powerful, and they're getting down in an area that's pitch dark, with light bars and generators," Case said. "We really need to consider the safety of our employees."

Case said no similar outages are planned in any other parts of Culpeper at this time.