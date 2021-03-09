Forced power outage Wednesday for Highpoint, Magnolia Green, Leaflin Lane subdivisions

For the second time this winter, more than 600 Culpeper households will take a five-hour forced break from electricity while a transformer undergoes repair work.
On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. power will be shut off in Culpeper's Highpoint, Magnolia Green and Leaflin Lane subdivisions, to the east of Orange Road on the south end of town.
Mike Case, assistant director of the town's department of public works, said the second outage is necessary because parts ordered to complete repairs on the transformer need to be installed. On January 22 the same type of forced outage occurred for the same timeframe.
"In January we had a particular issue with that transformer after it was damaged in weather events before then," Case said. "By the time we got down in there and found out what was needed we had to order specific parts, and though those parts have been in for a while, we had to wait for the area to dry out," before the work could be completed.
The transformer is only a few years old, but "anything electrical or mechanical can fail," Case said. "We've been very fortunate that these outages have been planned and we can give warning to make the fix and we aren't trying to do it in an emergency situation in the middle of a storm."
Case said the nature of the repairs require workers to get down in an underground area using heavy equipment, including a crane.
"Wednesday looks like a perfect day, with nice, 70-degree weather to do this work," Case said. "It's the best weather we could ask for."
Also, Case said, they chose Wednesday because it is an off-day for Culpeper schoolchildren, who during the COVID-19 pandemic have been divided into three groups of school attendance. Some students attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, some attend in-person Thursdays and Fridays, and the rest are in all-virtual classes. Wednesday is reserved for cleaning the school and teacher prep work, so students are not in class.
"We didn't want to do it on a weekend because we thought that would be even more disruptive to families and their online activities," Case said. "And the work is too hard to do during the night."
He explained that even in the day time, powerful lights are needed in order to help repairmen see what they are doing. Adding the dark of night would require more lighting, and would be more dangerous because of that.
"The voltage we're talking about is pretty powerful, and they're getting down in an area that's pitch dark, with light bars and generators," Case said. "We really need to consider the safety of our employees."
Case said no similar outages are planned in any other parts of Culpeper at this time.
"There's always things that happen, so you never know when issues will come up," he said. "We're just glad we were able to keep the power on for these folks even though there's damage."
Case said his crew will work as quickly as possible to restore power to the subdivisions affected.
"We try to get in and get out, try to expedite the job in as safe a way possible," he said. "We just feel very fortunate that we can anticipate good weather to help us along."
