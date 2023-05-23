A good sized crowd turned out for last week’s kick-off concert for the Third Thursday Summer Concert Series down at the Culpeper Depot, which is celebrating the event’s 20th anniversary this year.

The monthly musical get-together is a favorite for locals and visitors alike, held on the railroad at the end of East Davis Street’s thriving historic business district.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. launched Third Thursdays in 2003, with support from the town council. The Virginia Main Street organization has put on the popular concerts since, running from May to September. There’s always great music to dance to, lots of community cheer, varied food truck selections, games, family fun, adult beverages and all-around good vibes.

“We truly enjoyed seeing everyone that came out to enjoy the Culpeper Downtown 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series! A very special thanks to the 3rd Thursday committee and volunteers that help in putting the concerts together for the community!” CRI posted on Facebook.

Next up will be Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, performing June 15 from 5-9 p.m.

Severe weather has canceled more than one concert through the years though the dedicated team of volunteers still showed up and got soaked. COVID made the music die for two years, but Third Thursday was back by 2021, making things totally awesome with the 80s cover band, The Reflex.

Twenty years in, the weather is what it is, and adaptation works, with canceled shows held later in the season or whenever best rescheduled. The pandemic is hopefully a thing of the past.

The concert hosted famous Alabama soul singer Percy Sledge (1940-2015) in 2006, and yes he sang his famous hit, “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Share your Third Thursday memories and photos with us at events@starexponent.com; subject line: 3rd Thursday memories.