Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 13, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Fisher, male, DSH, orange tabby, 6 months old
Rosalind, female, DSH, white with black, 6 months
Benson, male, DSH, gray tabby, 1 year; and Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year (bonded pair)
Finn, male, DSH, orange tabby, 2-3 months
