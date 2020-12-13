 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 13, 2020
Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 13, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Fisher, male, DSH, orange tabby, 6 months old

Rosalind, female, DSH, white with black, 6 months

Benson, male, DSH, gray tabby, 1 year; and Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year (bonded pair)

Finn, male, DSH, orange tabby, 2-3 months

