Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 27, 2020

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Fannie, female, DSH/calico, 3 months
Fiona, female, DSH, torti, 3 months
Gertrude, female, DSH, Black/white, 3 months
Matilda, female, DSH, black, 3 months