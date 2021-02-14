Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 14, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
ChloeJo, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years old
Buster, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 2 years
Fisher, male, DSH orange tabby 10 months old
Ashley, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years