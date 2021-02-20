Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 21, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Carla, female, DSH brown tabby, 3–4 months old. Must be adopted with Marla.
Marla, female, DSH brown tabby, 3–4 months old. Must be adopted with Carla.
Buster, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 2 years old. Uber friendly.
Paz, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years old.
Luke, male, DSH orange and white tabby, 3 months old. They’re dad and son, so are bonded and must be adopted together.
Cecily, female, DSH/calico, 2 years old.
Velvet, female, DSH black with white crest, 5 years old.