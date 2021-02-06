Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 7, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Cecily, female, Calico, 3 years.
Ashley, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years.
Isa, female, torti, 4 years.
Cinnamon Anne, female, DSH orange tabby, 4 months. Must be adopted with Ginger Anne (her sister).
Ginger Anne, female, DSH orange tabby, 4 months. Bonded to Cinnamon Anne.