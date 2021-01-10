Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 10, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit

or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. This week’s felines available for adoption are: Stripes Magee, male, DSH black and white, 3 years old (bond with Bentley) Bentley, male, DSH gray and white Agean tabby, 3 years (bonded with Stripes Magee) Ashley, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years ChloeJo, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years Anika, female, DSH brown tabby, 6 months

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Stripes Magee, male, DSH black and white, 3 years old (bond with Bentley)