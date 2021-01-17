Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 17, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Sarah, female, DSH Torbi, 8 months old
Kate, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years
Paloma, female, DSH Tabbico, 1 year
Velvet, female, DSH, black, 7 years