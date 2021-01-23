Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 24, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Benson, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old
Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year, bonded with Benson
Dusty, female, DSH/bobtail black and white tuxedo, 8 months
Raven, female, DSH black, 8 months, bonded with Raven
Sarah, female, DSH Torbi, 8 months
Anika, female, DSH gray tabby Mackerel, 8 months
Stripes Magee, male, black and white tuxedo 2 years
Bentley, male, gray and white Agean tabby, 2 years
Skye, male, Siamese mix/DLH, 2 years
Tadpole, male, DSH yellow tabby, 8 months