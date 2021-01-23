 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 24, 2021
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 24, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Benson, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old

Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year, bonded with Benson

Dusty, female, DSH/bobtail black and white tuxedo, 8 months

Raven, female, DSH black, 8 months, bonded with Raven

Sarah, female, DSH Torbi, 8 months

Anika, female, DSH gray tabby Mackerel, 8 months

Stripes Magee, male, black and white tuxedo 2 years

Bentley, male, gray and white Agean tabby, 2 years

Skye, male, Siamese mix/DLH, 2 years

Tadpole, male, DSH yellow tabby, 8 months

