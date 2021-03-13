Forgotten Felines for week of March 14, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Velvet, female DSH, black with white crest, 6 years old.
Buster, male DSH, brown and white tabby, 2 years old, lovebug.
GarBonzo, male DSH orange and white, 2 years old.
Chloe-Jo, female DSH brown tabby, 2 years old.
Ashley, DSH brown tabby, 2 years old, a lovebug extraordinaire.