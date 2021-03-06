 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of March 7, 2021
Forgotten Felines for week of March 7, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Carla, female, DSH brown tabby, 3–4 months old. Must be adopted with Marla.

Marla, female, DSH brown tabby, 3–4 months old. Must be adopted with Carla.

Chloe-Jo, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 years old.

Ashley, DSH brown tabby, 2 years old, a lovebug extraordinaire!

