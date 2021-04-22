Former Arlington career officer joins Culpeper police

The Culpeper Police Department was recently pleased to welcome Master Police Officer David Munn in a private swearing-in ceremony with immediate family, officers and Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger.

Munn was sworn in as an officer with the agency at a time when experience is paramount and recruitment is low.

Munn comes to Culpeper after a 24-year career with the Arlington County Police Department.

The law-enforcement professional worked in patrol operations and SWAT, and also led department training on de-escalation, use of force, tactical operations, and firearms, to name a few specialties, the Culpeper department said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our agency and community,” the agency said in a statement. “When you see MPO Munn on patrol, please say hi!”