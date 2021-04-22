 Skip to main content
Former Arlington career officer joins Culpeper police
Master Police Officer David Munn swearing in

(From left) Culpeper police Maj. Chris Settle, Culpeper Master Police Officer David Munn and Mayor Mike Olinger meet for Munn’s swearing-in ceremony at the town’s police station.

 CULPEPER POLICE

The Culpeper Police Department was recently pleased to welcome Master Police Officer David Munn in a private swearing-in ceremony with immediate family, officers and Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger.

Munn was sworn in as an officer with the agency at a time when experience is paramount and recruitment is low.

Munn comes to Culpeper after a 24-year career with the Arlington County Police Department.

The law-enforcement professional worked in patrol operations and SWAT, and also led department training on de-escalation, use of force, tactical operations, and firearms, to name a few specialties, the Culpeper department said.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our agency and community,” the agency said in a statement. “When you see MPO Munn on patrol, please say hi!”

