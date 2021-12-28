Former Arlington Diocese child protection director indicted on child sex charges

Attorney General Mark R. Herring on Tuesday announced two felony charges against retired priest Terry Specht, 69, of Donegal, Pa., for alleged sexual assault against a minor.
Specht was director of the Arlington Diocese Office of Child Protection and Safety from 2004 to 2011. The Diocese includes Culpeper and Fauquier, and three Catholic schools in the two counties.
The Office of Child Protection Specht led for seven years performs background checks on employees and volunteers working with children, and oversees the safe environment training programs for adults and youth, according to arlingtondiocese.org.
A Fairfax County grand jury indicted Specht on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and sexual abuse of a child over whom a custodial or supervisory relationship existed, according to the attorney general’s release.
“Children should always feel comfortable around religious leaders in their life, without fear that they could somehow hurt them,” Herring said in a statement. "I want to encourage any Virginian who may have information about this or any other instance of clergy abuse to please come forward. No matter how long ago the incident occurred, we will take it seriously and make sure that you get the help and support you deserve.”
The complainant in this case against Specht came forward in 2019 as part of Herring and Virginia State Police's ongoing investigation into clergy abuse. A trial is scheduled for October 2022. Specht is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This is the third defendant charged as part of the ongoing investigation into whether criminal sexual abuse of children may have occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses.
Those with additional information about these or any other instances of abuse are encouraged to contact the 24-hour Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 or VirginiaClergyHotline.com
In 2019, Arlington Diocese Bishop Michael Burbidge released a letter and list of clergy in the diocese credibly accused of sex crimes.
“For victims and survivors of sexual abuse by members of the clergy, I remain open to meeting with you and hearing your stories. Having met with numerous victims and survivors of sexual abuse, both in group settings and in individual meetings, I continue to be inspired by your strength and your resolve,” the Bishop wrote. “I am deeply sorry for what has happened to you. You can be assured and confident of my ongoing pastoral care.”
The 2019 letter stated the Arlington Diocesan Review Board was not able to come to a decision “as to the credibility of the accusations against Father Specht.”