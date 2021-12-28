Former Arlington Diocese child protection director indicted on child sex charges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complainant in this case against Specht came forward in 2019 as part of Herring and Virginia State Police's ongoing investigation into clergy abuse. A trial is scheduled for October 2022. Specht is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This is the third defendant charged as part of the ongoing investigation into whether criminal sexual abuse of children may have occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses.

Those with additional information about these or any other instances of abuse are encouraged to contact the 24-hour Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 or VirginiaClergyHotline.com

In 2019, Arlington Diocese Bishop Michael Burbidge released a letter and list of clergy in the diocese credibly accused of sex crimes.

“For victims and survivors of sexual abuse by members of the clergy, I remain open to meeting with you and hearing your stories. Having met with numerous victims and survivors of sexual abuse, both in group settings and in individual meetings, I continue to be inspired by your strength and your resolve,” the Bishop wrote. “I am deeply sorry for what has happened to you. You can be assured and confident of my ongoing pastoral care.”

The 2019 letter stated the Arlington Diocesan Review Board was not able to come to a decision “as to the credibility of the accusations against Father Specht.”