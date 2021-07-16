Former Culpeper Blue Devil coaching undefeated Utah semi-pro football team

"I really believe we just have the best team in America, and not to toot my own horn, but I've never lost anywhere where I've been a head coach," Dawes said. "My system has been in the works for over 10 years and I've even been working on it when I was out of football and completely focused on music."

His "system" is an option based offense and a multiple 3-3-5 defense - "The same thing we ran at Spotsylvania high, but obviously much better production and results since we actually have athletes."

The Salt Lake City Senate is comprised of mostly former college athletes looking to get in the pro ranks and some guys with NFL and arena experience as well, Dawes said. The team has seen success because of the character of its players, he added.

“Deep and talented roster from all over the country and they've just collectively bought into our system and way of doing things,” Dawes said of their winning record. “To be a first year team that's almost unheard of.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his own football career, the coach was a starter outside linebacker on the Culpeper Blue Devils’ 1999 Group AAA, Division 5 state championship team.