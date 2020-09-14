Former Culpeper chef from Greece, cancer survivor dies of COVID-19

“His family in Greece wanted to mention people would drive hours to his restaurants for his food because he was a great chef. He was always willing to cook for anybody, would go out of his way to accommodate, it was gourmet,” Roseberry said.

Basically self-taught, Visikides learned the craft working in restaurants with other fine chefs.

“He was a very, very big-hearted man. He helped anyone he could,” Roseberry said, adding, “He definitely didn’t like slackers. He expected to pull your weight and he was there every step of the way. You had to prove yourself. He was no-nonsense.”

Visikides was a practicing Greek Orthodox follower who attended services in Fredericksburg. He will be laid to rest in his native Greece. His friend hopes to host a local gathering in his memory.

“He loved all of his friends. He treated his friends like gold and his family,” Roseberry said. “Culpeper was his home away from Greece and his grandchildren were his world.”

Emerging from a brief retirement in 2011 to open Atheneans in the West Side Center, Visikides told the Star-Exponent he got bored not working.

“I didn’t have any place to see my friends; I know a lot of people in town – now I get to see them again,” he said.

