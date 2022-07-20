Former Culpeper High choir teacher seeks release in teen sexting case

A well-known church choir director remains jailed pending his appearance next week in Culpeper County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court at a bond hearing, again seeking release on a pair of felony child sex allegations.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith was appointed this year as choir director at Culpeper County High School and was teaching summer school when he was arrested July 12, and charged with using a communication device to facilitate offenses involving children. He is no longer employed by Culpeper County Public Schools.

The case against Smith, 47, a former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church, surfaced after a local mother reported her 16-year-old son was given a phone as well as rides home from work by a teacher. The mother told authorities she felt the teacher might be grooming the teen for sex, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, when questioned by police and after being read his Miranda rights, admitted he asked the teen for a photo of his penis, according to the criminal complaint signed by Lt. Marshall Keene, a school resource officer.

In July 13, Smith was charged with another felony involving the same 16-year-old—taking indent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. He is accused of knowingly and with lascivious intent proposing that the teen expose his genitals to Smith, according to court records.

The alleged crimes occurred June 21, court records state.

A magistrate set a secured bond amount of $2,000 on the initial charge. In a bail determination checklist, the defendant stated he works at the high school and Culpeper Baptist Church, both positions from which he has since been released.

Smith was denied bond on the second charge, according to the bail checklist in his criminal file. He listed 20 years of living in the Culpeper community and extensive family in the area.

In the section, financial resources, Smith listed, he teaches private voice lessons.

No firearm was used in the alleged crime, according to the checklist, and Smith has no criminal history.

In denying bail to the former choir leader and well-liked local musician, the court stated Smith was a danger to others.

A bond hearing was set for 10 a.m. July 25 in JDR Court for the 6-foot-3 Smith, weighing 298 pounds, according to court records.

JDR Judge Frank Somerville recused himself from the case, disclosing that he sang in the church choir with the defendant, according to court records. Smith was also director of the regional Blue Ridge Chorale.

The defendant indicated in court papers he had the means to hire his own attorney. A defense attorney for Smith had not filed as of Tuesday afternoon with Culpeper County JDR.