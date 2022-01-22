Former Culpeper prosecutor tapped by Youngkin administration as deputy secretary

A former Culpeper County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney has been named a Virginia deputy secretary of public safety & homeland security.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment Friday of Mary Margaret “Maggie” Cleary to the state-level post.

Cleary, a Culpeper resident, served several years in the local prosecutor’s office before accepting a position in early 2021 in the U.S. Attorney’s office. She posted Saturday morning on social media about the Youngkin appointment.

“Yesterday was my last day…as a prosecutor. It was bittersweet,” she posted. “While I will miss being in the courtroom, I’m excited to serve our new governor…starting on Monday!”

Cleary first came to Culpeper County in the fall of 2016 as an intern during her third year of law school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

When she received her internship assignment to the Culpeper office, she immediately contacted the coordinators and said that there must have been some mistake, Cleary told the Star-Exponent in a 2021 interview.

“I had not ranked Culpeper in my desired placements, nor had I ever heard of Culpeper,” she said. “They said tough luck.”

Once she arrived and started working, however, the place grew on her, she told the newspaper. “Despite not knowing a single soul who lived in Culpeper, I loved my experience here,” she said.

Cleary has been vice chairperson of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and is on Culpeper Wellness Foundation board.

In her new professional role, the former local prosecutor will serve under Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier, recently appointed public safety secretary in the new Youngkin administration.

The Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security enhances the quality of Virginia’s citizens, visitors and businesses of the Commonwealth through public awareness, education, training, emergency response, disaster preparedness, prevention, policy development, enforcement, response, recovery and reentry, according to Mosier’s new state government web page.

Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.

