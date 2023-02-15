A former Culpeper County Public Schools employee has pleaded guilty in a teen sexting case.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, of Culpeper accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors at his arraignment Tuesday in Circuit Court.

He admitted guilt on felony charges of using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship.

Sentencing is set for June 27.

Smith was a special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School in the 2021-22 academic year and was slated to become a long-term choir teacher substitute.

Smith is also known locally for his work as a choral instructor and gospel artist. He was former Culpeper Baptist Church worship leader.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office arrested him last July after receiving a report from a parent that Smith was possibly grooming her 16-year-old son.

Orange defense attorney Amy Harper is representing Smith, who remains free on $40,000 secured bond.

Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther declined comment on the case Wednesday saying there was no deal other than allowing Smith to remain free on bond.

The maximum total prison sentence for both charges is 15 years—10 years on the solicit nude photos charge and five years on the indecent liberties charge, according to the prosecutor.