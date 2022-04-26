Former dining hall becomes new home for the UMW's College of Education

After more than four years, the University of Mary Washington’s former dining hall, Seacobeck, has been reopened as the new home of the College of Education.

Where generations of college students once gathered to eat Belgian waffles or pizza at any hour of the day, UMW students now gather in model classrooms to learn how to teach the students of the future.

Where a cavernous kitchen once churned out thousands of hot meals, there is now a two-story circular atrium with shiny wood stadium stairs now cuts through, ringed with glass-paneled study rooms that are always full.

There’s a Maker Space outfitted with 3D scanners and printers, sewing machines and robotics kits; a greenroom style “Imaginarium;” a gleaming performance space; and a curriculum lab filled with books and math manipulatives.

“This building says: teaching matters,” said Pete Kelly, dean of the College of Education. “That we have this now is remarkable—and we need it now more than ever.”

Seacobeck was built in 1930 as a dining hall and, along with nearby Monroe, Willard and Virginia halls, it makes up the core of UMW’s original campus.

When first built, it featured a dome room and two adjacent dining rooms.

“Seacobeck” is an Algonquin word meaning “at the foot of the rock.” According to Edward Alvey’s “History of Mary Washington College 1908–1972,” an Indian village bearing the name was once located in Fredericksburg and the rock that the name refers to is the rock formation that prevented Capt. John Smith from traveling farther up the Rappahannock River in 1608.

By 2015, after a century of feeding hungry college students, the building was showing its age and was no longer able to meet the needs of the growing campus.

But the history and architectural significance of the building—with its massive white Corinthian columns, ornate plaster crown molding and floor-to-ceiling arched windows—meant it was important for the university to find a respectful new use for it and that any renovation preserve its historic details, Kelly said.

Hanbury Architects—which also designed UMW’s Hurley Convergence Center—designed the new Seacobeck Hall, “reconfiguring the inside without changing the outside at all,” he said.

The original dome room has been restored to how it looked in 1937. The massive exterior windows have been completely rebuilt and glass panels have been added inside the building to reflect the light they let in.

Kelly said much of the original plaster molding was “wrecked” and that resurrecting it was a labor of love for the contractors.

Nostalgic alumni can now view the crown molding up close from the top row of seats in the new “flex event space” adjacent to the dome room.

Anchoring the 140-seat performance space is a custom-built Steinway piano, which was gifted to the new Seacobeck Hall by an anonymous alumni.

The building isn’t just aesthetically pleasing, Kelly said. It was designed from the beginning with the input of faculty and students in the College of Education.

“We sat down with Hanbury in focus groups to figure out, what does a classroom look like, especially one for teacher preparation?” Kelly said.

Seacobeck has three model classrooms that maximize teamwork and technology and mimic the features of K–12 classrooms—such as a sink for cleaning up after elementary art projects and a kidney-shaped table for testing small groups of students.

In addition to the College of Education, the building houses UMW’s Office of Disability Resources.

Kelly said about 11 percent of the university’s student population is registered with the office—a higher percentage than is found at most higher education institutions and one that is closer to that found in K–12 school populations—so it’s fitting that the two programs are co-located.

The new Seacobeck opened for classes this semester and hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.

Kelly said there is already a great sense of pride and ownership among current and former students and faculty for the building.

He hopes it will be a place for ideas and collaboration between UMW and local K–12 school divisions and that it will inspire both a love for teaching and an appreciation of what teachers do.

“When I take students and parents through here, their eyes light up,” Kelly said. “I want every kid who is thinking about becoming a teacher to see this place.”

Kelly said the new Seacobeck Hall carries forward the original mission of UMW, which was founded 1908 as a “normal school,” or institution created to train teachers.

“People need to understand our commitment to teacher preparation,” he said.