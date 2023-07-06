Larry Jackson, the Democratic candidate running for District 61 in the commonwealth’s House of Delegates, held a campaign kickoff at the Chilton House in downtown Warrenton on June 29.

A small but dedicated crowd attended the event to hear the candidate speak. Jackson retired as a research engineer with the United States Department of Defense and now works as a contractor. He was also an adjunct math professor with the Northern Virginia Community College for five years.

During his speech, Jackson discussed his commitment to issues, including pro-choice, healthcare for all, and the environment. He said that his commitment comes from love for his family and wanting to see them live a good life.

Jackson and his wife, Virginia, have been married for over 40 years and have two adult children, Steven and Laura.

“I am going to talk about issues, I don’t have the answers to everything and I’m not pretending to,” Jackson sad. “I’m an engineer, we look for answers and sometimes it takes awhile to get the answers.”

When asked about traffic issues, Jackson said that he was not an expert on the matter and would have a lot to learn on the subject. He added that the traffic problem was something that would require his attention and he would take a collective approach to tackle the problem.

Campaign’s manager, Laura Jackson, said she supports her father’s main platforms.

“I know that he is data-driven so I think he would take real data into account and take a cost-benefit analysis approach as well. He would take into account more than one option and see what the best approach would be,” she remarked on her father’s approach to traffic issues if elected.

Jackson has been a member of the Fauquier County Democratic Committee for more than seven years and was a co-chair from 2018-22. He said his decision to run for public office came when he was trying to recruit potential candidates.

“In a democracy we have to have a choice, you can’t just have one person on the ballot, nobody gets a choice then. As a Democrat, I don’t want to concede any offices without a competition. Even though it’s a tough district, the values of Democrats should be represented in the race.”

Jason Ford, Democratic candidate for state senate in the 28th district, attended the event to show his support for Jackson.

“I believe it comes from the desire to give folks the opportunity to choose an elected official that represents their values. That was the conclusion that I came to in my decision,” Ford said of Jackson’s decision to run for office.

Event attendees said they were glad to have another candidate on the ballot in the November election.

“I’m happy, we need a candidate to run. It’s hard to go when you have no one to vote for. Then people say you get what you vote for but when there’s not two candidates, I don’t think you get a choice,” said Michelle McKenny of Rappahannock County.

“I’m impressed, I liked the idea that he is working for the people. I especially like the protection of women’s health rights,” said Conway Porter of Warrenton.

The Jackson campaign is currently working to raise $70,000 in order to effectively campaign for the District 61 seat. The district includes parts of Fauquier and Culpeper counties and all of Rappahannock County.

The district seat is currently held by Republican incumbent Michael Webert.

“I think the Democratic Party has a lot to offer, it’s getting things done,” said Jackson. “I know we’ve got inflation, we have some challenges, but I think the Democrats propose solutions, they get things done and they care about what people need.”