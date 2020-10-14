Former Fauquier planner named Culpeper planning director

Andrew Hopewell has been named the new director of Planning & Community Development for the town of Culpeper.

He replaces Charles Rapp who accepted the position of Planning Director with Albemarle County earlier this year, according to a news release from the town.

Hopewell was selected from a field of 24 candidates and most recently worked as assistant chief of planning with Fauquier County since August 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning.

Hopewell previously worked in the Spotsylvania County planning department from 2006 – 2014. He is President-elect and Professional Development Officer for the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Hopewell is certified by the American Planning Associations Institute of Certified Planners and will being his employment with the town on Oct. 26. He is married and has three children.