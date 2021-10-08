 Skip to main content
Former Fluvanna official named Culpeper County Economic Development chief
Former Fluvanna official named Culpeper County Economic Development chief

Bryan Rothamel

Bryan Rothamel is the new Culpeper County Economic Development Director.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Bryan Rothamel is the new economic development director for Culpeper.

He replaces Phil Sheridan, who retired recently after around four years in the position.

Rothamel previously worked two years as economic development director in Fluvanna County, where he led the region in job creation during 2020 in the midst of a pandemic, according to a report to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

He graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree from High Point University in communication and journalism and has worked as a reporter.

"I covered board of supervisors in Fluvanna for eight years," Rothamel told the Culpeper board at its meeting Tuesday.

He has also worked in property management and for a Fortune 500 company, he said.

Rothamel has been active with Central Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

"He has many fresh ideas for moving our Economic Development Department forward and he is already working with multiple prospects on prime development sites within the County," according to the board report.

Rothamel said he decided to bring his career to Culpeper because it's a region with which he is familiar and has existing contacts.

He also mentioned the newly opened Culpeper Technical Education Center public high school as another feature that attracted him here.

"What that said about the community—it values that and put money behind it," Rothamel said. "It's the future."

