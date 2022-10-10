Former GOP Rep. Riggleman supporting Spanberger for Congress in VA's 7th District

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman is supporting Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection to Virginia’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A new campaign television ad features Riggleman, a Manassas businessman and Air Force veteran, applauding her bipartisan record in Congress, according to a release Monday morning from Abigail Spanberger for Congress.

In the ad, Riggleman, who served one term representing Virginia’s 5th District, says Spanberger puts “country first” and is breaking precedent in an era marked by hyper-partisanship by “trying to change Congress,” the release stated.

“This is not a typical political ad,” Riggleman says in the ad.

“I’m a Republican Congressman, saying nice things about a Democrat. In Congress, the parties sit apart, and don’t work together—except Abigail Spanberger. She’s trying to change Congress and make it work, and she’s ranked the most bipartisan Member of Congress from Virginia, and fifth in the country. In the CIA, Abigail worked counterterrorism. She puts country first. That’s why I support Abigail," the former Republican congressman said.

Riggleman told the Washington Post on his participation in the TV ad, “I think tribal politics is the worst thing we can have. … I think that’s another reason for Abby [Spanberger], is that she’s bipartisan — she certainly wants to help the people in her district regardless of if they’re Republican or Democrat, and that’s a special trait to have.”

Spanberger, a former federal agent and CIA officer, is seeking reelection to a third term in a newly drawn 7th District in a race against Republican nominee Yesli Vega, a Prince William County Supervisor with a background in law enforcement.