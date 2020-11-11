Former Marine Julie Muncy never slows down

Launching a new business during a global pandemic may seem daunting to some people, but Julie Muncy isn't one of them.
Muncy, whose "Muncy's Munchies" baking endeavor became an official business earlier this year, has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
Like many of her peers, Muncy went off to college after graduating from Alexandria's Edison High School in 1993. But just over a year later, she felt as if she were simply going through the motions.
In search of a spark and wanting to push her limits, Muncy made a life-altering decision: she would enter the Marine Corps.
"I just wanted more of a challenge than what I was getting at community college and in my everyday life at that time," Muncy said by phone last month. "I wasn't being pushed, and I thought going into the [Marines] would provide the challenge I was looking for."
Muncy found what she was looking for—and so much more—over the next two decades.
Starting off in logistics, Muncy's first deployment came in 1995, when she was sent to Okinawa for a year. During her time there, Muncy met her future husband Shane, a fellow Marine.
"It's amazing how things just happen," Muncy said of meeting Shane in Okinawa. "I was new to the Marines and was focused on that, and we just happened to be in the same place at the same time."
Upon returning from Okinawa, Muncy was stationed at Cherry Point, N.C. She and Shane married in 1997, and she remained in the U.S. until being sent to Europe on a six-month med float in 2001.
After her float, Muncy returned to Cherry Point and became a drill instructor.
"I wanted to help others like me succeed and feel a sense of fulfillment," she said. "There's no better way to do that than to lead and give them the tools to excel at their jobs."
Aside from a yearlong deployment to Iraq in 2007, Muncy spent much of the next decade-plus in Cherry Point. During this time, she gave birth to two children: a son named Cameron and a daughter named Maya.
In 2014, with their children growing and Shane now out of the Marines, Muncy decided it was time to move on after 20 years of service. She let her contract expire on Dec. 31, 2014 and moved herself and the kids to Manassas, where Shane was working, shortly thereafter.
"It was just time [to transition back to civilian life]," she said. "I was battling through some injuries as well at that time."
After Muncy and her family settled in Culpeper, she found that she needed a new endeavor to keep her busy. Always an animal lover, she got involved with the Culpeper Humane Society, first as an event coordinator and then as a fosterer.
Over two years later, Muncy had fostered 27 dogs.
Still, Muncy felt a void. She was used to living life with a full plate, and that didn't have to change now that she was no longer serving her country.
Then, much as her family with Shane had started over two decades before, Muncy's next endeavor came about by mere happenstance.
"My daughter [Maya] is involved in choir and dance, so I found myself always baking brownies for her shows," Muncy said. "I didn't realize how much I enjoyed [baking] until it just hit me one day."
First, Muncy perfected the recipe she'd been using for Maya's shows. Then, she expanded her offerings from fudge brownies to caramel, peppermint and espresso brownies.
"At that point, I decided that I could turn my baking into a business," she recalled.
Muncy's Munchies became an official business in early March, just two weeks before Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic.
While the coronavirus may have slowed the business' momentum out of the gate, Muncy's Munchies began operating a stall at the Culpeper Farmers Market in May. Since then, its delectable treats have also been offered at various community events, such as last month's CulpeperFest at Eastern View High School.
All the while, Muncy has continued to branch out. Her business now offers 11 different types of brownies, four dessert toppings, fudge, caramel apples and a dog brownie.
Coined "The Bow Wow," half of the dog treat's proceeds go directly to the humane society.
That kind of sacrifice—and all the hard work that comes along with it—exemplifies Muncy's approach to everyday life.
"It's definitely a challenge trying to get a business off the ground during a pandemic," she said. "But there's always a way if you're determined enough."
