Former Marine Julie Muncy never slows down

Launching a new business during a global pandemic may seem daunting to some people, but Julie Muncy isn't one of them.

Muncy, whose "Muncy's Munchies" baking endeavor became an official business earlier this year, has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Like many of her peers, Muncy went off to college after graduating from Alexandria's Edison High School in 1993. But just over a year later, she felt as if she were simply going through the motions.

In search of a spark and wanting to push her limits, Muncy made a life-altering decision: she would enter the Marine Corps.

"I just wanted more of a challenge than what I was getting at community college and in my everyday life at that time," Muncy said by phone last month. "I wasn't being pushed, and I thought going into the [Marines] would provide the challenge I was looking for."

Muncy found what she was looking for—and so much more—over the next two decades.

Starting off in logistics, Muncy's first deployment came in 1995, when she was sent to Okinawa for a year. During her time there, Muncy met her future husband Shane, a fellow Marine.