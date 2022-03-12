Former Marine sentenced to 10 years for killing roommate in Stafford

A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.

Kevin Monsivais, 26, shot 26-year-old Jareal Marryshaw in the head at point-blank range on Jan. 15 in an apartment on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. The incident came during a night of revelry during which Monsivais and most of the other half dozen or so people at the home were drinking heavily.

The sentence handed down by Judge Victoria Willis in Stafford Circuit Court was the maximum she could have imposed under the terms of a plea agreement Monsivais agreed to late last year. He had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, shooting in an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

The deal worked out by prosecutors George Elsasser and Jay Chichester and defense attorney Jason Pelt called for Monsivais to receive an active sentence of between five and 10 years. Willis sentenced him to 20 years with 10 years suspended.

According to the evidence, Monsivais, who had been honorably discharged from the Marines about a month earlier, had already been drinking when he got home that evening.

He was upset about his car being damaged in a collision with an Amazon driver and spoke of wanting to kill the driver. He told his friends he left the accident scene because he’d been drinking and couldn’t afford another DUI.

Marryshaw was in a bedroom handling Monsivais’ loaded 9mm pistol when Monsivais came in and snatched it from him. He later pointed the gun toward the victim and stated “you need to stop playing with it before something like this happens.”

During the commotion following the shooting, Monsivais left the apartment but was apprehended later that night at a Fredericksburg motel. He initially denied shooting anyone and claimed to not remember much about what had happened, but later admitted doing the shooting.

“He was an angry, abusive and nasty drunk,” Chichester said. “It was just a matter of time before somebody got hurt.”

Pelt asked Willis for a five-year sentence. He cited Monsivais’ stellar record in the Marine Corps as one of the reasons he deserved a break.

Elsasser said Monsavais had already gotten a break with his plea agreement and now needed to be held accountable for his actions.

Prior to being sentenced, Monsivais expressed remorse that his negligence had caused the death of his friend. “I’m not an evil man,” he told the judge. “I beg that God have mercy on my soul and that you have mercy in my sentencing.”

Willis, who heard emotional testimony from Marryshaw’s mother during the lengthy hearing, said the “callous disregard for human life” that Monsivais showed had earned the 10-year sentence.