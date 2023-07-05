Former Town of Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins was presented with the Leadership Award by the Culpeper Fourth of July Festival Committee during Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the Revolution’s patriotic presentation at Yowell Meadow Park Tuesday. Jenkins was honored for his 40 years of service to the community.

The award ceremony was followed with a musket salute performed by members of the local minutemen chapter.

Jenkins thanked the committee for the award and pointed out that the Culpeper community had many good leaders in its midst.

“It’s very humbling to be recognized,” said Jenkins. “Culpeper is a great community that is defined by its citizens and I’m humbled to be recognized and honored to receive this award.”

The award is the latest honor given to the former police chief. The Culpeper Police Department renamed its Amazing Citizen award after Jenkins when it was presented to him in March.

The patriotic presentation also included several readings and talks about the American Revolution and Culpeper’s place in that history.

The main draw was a reading of the full text of the Declaration of Independence, made by the chapter’s president, Tom Hamill. The document, which was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, was written to inform the parliament of Great Britain of the colonies’ intention to separate itself from the British Empire, which would lead to the eventual birth of the United States of America.

In addition, a proclamation was presented by the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger to the local minutemen chapter. Spanberger was unable to attend in person.

“It was a surprise,” said Charles Jameson, member and former president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. “She wanted to recognize us because she’s been here before and she knows what we’re about.”

Also during the event, George Washington, portrayed by Steve Hawkins, spoke on the values of liberty and freedom as seen through the eyes of the nation’s first president.

“It’s always a pleasure to be at this event and to be a part of the Minutemen declaration,” said Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal. “Culpeper has always been a special place to me, living here all my life, there is no better place that I would rather be.”