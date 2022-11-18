Former school employee waives preliminary hearing in Culpeper teen sexting case

The former Culpeper public schools employee accused in a teen sexting case has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, appeared briefly Friday in Culpeper County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on two felony charges—using a computer to solicit nude photos from a minor and taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship.

Substitute Judge Gil Berger certified the case to circuit court where an initial hearing will be held Dec. 19. The defendant and his attorney, Amy Harper, declined to comment Friday as they went upstairs for him to get fingerprinted.

Smith, of Culpeper, is well-known locally for his work as a choral instructor and gospel artist. He formerly led worship at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Smith, in addition, was a special education paraprofessional at Culpeper County High School in the 2021-22 academic year slated to become a long-term choir substitute teacher.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office arrested him in July after receiving a report from a parent that Smith was possibly grooming her 16-year-old son.

The defendant subsequently admitted to police he asked the student for nude photos while summer school was in session, according to court records.

Smith remains free on $40,000 secured bond. Per conditions of his bond, the defendant cannot leave Virginia, must participate in pretrial supervision, have a curfew, GPS monitoring, avoid all contact with the alleged victim, have no interaction with minors and be on house arrest.

At an Oct. 21 hearing in JDR Court, Smith was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to comply with pre-trial supervision, according to court records. Judge Berger denied a commonwealth motion to revoke Smith’s bond, but added conditions to him remaining free prior to trial.

The extra conditions imposed included Smith not using any prescription medications unless prescribed to him and Smith getting a general medical check-up and mental health evaluation, including a suicide screening.

Berger also ordered him to meet with his probation officer in-person twice a week, including a drug screening.

In addition, the judge authorized the probation officer to inspect the defendant’s home to ensure no unauthorized communication device was being accessed by Smith and that no prescription medications or other unauthorized substances were accessible to him. All prescriptions in the home were ordered to be locked up.

Culpeper County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell Rabb, also at last month’s hearing, entered a motion “after a review of the facts” to amend one of the charges in the case.

The amended charge, according to court records, is: “On or about July 1 to July 12, 2022, (the defendant) did unlawfully and feloniously accost, entice or solicit (the minor), a child at least 15 but less than 18 with the intent to induce or force (the minor) to perform in or be the subject of child pornography.”

Berger did not act Friday on the motion for the amended charge, which will now be handled in the higher court.