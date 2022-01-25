Former Stafford deputy indicted in fatal on-duty crash

A former Stafford County sheriff’s deputy was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Monday in connection with an incident last summer in which a 44-year-old Norfolk man was killed in North Stafford.

John Joseph Yenchak III was also indicted by a Stafford grand jury on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The charges stem from the death of Jesse Michael Schertz, who was crossing State Route 610 shortly after midnight on July 9 at Center Street when he was struck by Yenchak’s cruiser.

Yenchak, who was on duty that morning, was heading east when Schertz was struck. Schertz, who had a lengthy career in the Marine Corps, died at the scene; Yenchak no longer works for the Sheriff’s Office.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 5 felony that carries the possibility of up to 10 years in prison. Reckless driving is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is serving a special prosecutor in the case. Yenchak had not been arrested as of Monday night, but court records indicate that he will be released on an unsecured bond once the warrants are served.