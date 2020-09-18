Former Winchester lawyer indicted on embezzlement, forgery charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Felony charges have been placed against a former Winchester attorney in an ongoing investigation into his business practices by the Culpeper Field Office of Virginia State Police.

A Winchester County grand jury on August 18 indicted Travis J. Tisinger, 53, of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania on embezzlement and two counts of forgery, according to a news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in May 2019 related to Tisinger reportedly withholding a client's $8,000 settlement and forging signatures, the release stated. The Winchester Police Department referred the investigation to the Culpeper Field Office.

Tisinger turned himself into Virginia State Police on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Rapphannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal, but was not committed to the facility. The suspect before the magistrate who released him on bond, according to Coffey. The investigation is ongoing.