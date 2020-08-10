The immediate past deputy superintendent of Yellowstone National Park has been named the new superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.
Patrick Kenney will also work as head of Belle Grove National Historical Park in Middletown in the Shenandoah Valley. National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke made the announcement Monday.
“Shenandoah is one of the most iconic of our national park sites,” he said. “Its vast size is both a treasure and a great responsibility. Shenandoah will be in good hands with Patrick, who has the experience of managing sizable operations at large parks. He will be up to the task of handling new projects that are possible thanks to the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.”
Recently adopted by Congress and the president, the Act will infuse $3 billion annually to help defer the maintenance backlog on federally owned lands.
Kenny in a statement said he was honored by the opportunity to serve at Shenandoah National Park.
“Exceptional projects, programs, and partnerships are underway, due in large measure to the vision and the dedication of the park staff,” he said. “I look forward to working on efforts to preserve the park’s natural and cultural resources and enhance the visitor experience of our public lands. Shenandoah National Park has an extraordinary legacy that is in place for all seasons and for all peoples.”
Kenney will also manage Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, a partnership park created in 2002.
“I look forward to working with staff and outstanding partners to tell the complex stories of Cedar Creek, Belle Grove, and the Shenandoah Valley,” said Kenney.
Kenney worked as deputy superintendent of Yellowstone National Park starting in January 2017 and in that role managed the operations of 2.2 million acres, a staff of 800 and an annual base budget of $35 million. He previously worked as superintendent at North Carolina’s Cape Lookout National Seashore in 2011 during which time he improved access to the park through a ferry service contract, established two gateways and the opening of the Beaufort Visitor Information Center.
Before then, Kenney served as the Planning Branch Chief at the NPS Denver Service Center. He began his NPS career in 1990 at Big Cypress National Preserve as a natural resource manager.
Kenney has a Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute – Leadership for Democratic Society and Project Management Institute certified. He and his wife Dyanne are looking forward to exploring the park and becoming engaged in the community.
