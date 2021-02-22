Formerly planned on Culpeper farm, CARS residential addiction treatment center now seeking Orange site

CARS was approved in 2019 for a women’s home in Culpeper County off of U.S. 15 before the property owner was forced to sell the property.

Jenkins said the applicants made the decision to put the SUP before the commission and let the county notify adjacent property owners.

“If you believe this property is a good use for what we want to do, we’ll open up the church to the community between the planning commission and board of supervisors and have that conversation,” he said. “Either way, we’re going to have negative responses whether we do ahead of time or after the fact. If it fails here, I wouldn’t need to have the meeting in the community.”

“What if you have that meeting and folks say ‘absolutely not!’ Would that change what you want to move forward on?” Brooks asked.

Jenkins said, no.

“So that meeting is irrelevant?” Brooks responded.

Jenkins said it was not, but an opportunity to better share the mission with neighbors in the community.

Capelle said the applicants’ goal is aspirational, but daunting and questioned what experience they had with addiction recovery services?