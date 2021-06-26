Fort Germanna site open to public on Friday, July 2

Visitors will have a rare opportunity to see an active archaeology site and learn about an early 18th Century community this Friday, July 2, during a free Fort Germanna Public Access Day.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., working archaeologists will be on hand to show their progress as they search for the fort, which was commissioned by Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood in 1714 as a business venture in the New World.

Interpreters will share stories about the everyday experiences of English colonists, German settlers and the African American population who lived and worked at Germanna.

On Friday, visitors may begin their tour at the Fort Germanna Visitor Center at 2062 Germanna Highway (Route 3) in Locust Grove, where directions to the dig site will be available.

During a visit to the colonial fort on the Virginia frontier, visitors may do the following:

• Experience the dig site with Germanna’s staff archaeologists.

• View active excavations.

• Learn about frontier life within the fort.

• Have fun with history and archaeology-related activities for all ages.