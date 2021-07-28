Fort Germanna to hold open house Saturday in Orange County

The public is invited to see the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort commissioned by Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood in 1714 on what was then the Virginia frontier.
At the fort’s site in Orange County near the Rapidan River, visitors Saturday can hear about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American people who lived and worked at Germanna.
Spotswood, the Virginia colony’s royal governor, imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties in Central Virginia.
Fort Germanna, a village like the settlement at James Fort in Tidewater Virginia, was one of the first communities established in Orange County. It came a century later than Jamestown, and was built by the German colonists imported by Spotswood, for whom Spotsylvania County is named.
Born in 1676, Spotswood served in the British army before being named lieutenant governor of Virginia. He explored the Virginia frontier, established the first colonial ironworks, and negotiated the Treaty of Albany with the Iroquois Nation.
In 1714, Spotswood commissioned the building of a palisaded, armed fort to shelter the settlers he imported to work his iron-making industries in the area. The first Germanna colony of settlers migrated from the Siegerland area of Germany. More than 40 Germans were greeted by Spotswood, building and inhabiting Fort Germanna (Ger- to honor the German colonists and -Anna to honor Britain’s Queen Anne).
In time, the Germans also build Spotswood’s palatial, brick-and-stone “Enchanted Castle” residence, one of the finest Virginia mansions of its day.
Hosted by the Germanna Foundation, the Public Access Day at the Fort Germanna site will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31. The last tour starts at 2 p.m.
Visitors will experience the dig site with the foundation’s staff archaeologists, view active excavations, learn about frontier life within the fort, and have fun with history and archaeology-related activities for all ages, the nonprofit group said in a statement. The free event is open to everyone. But to protect the safety of staff and visitors, and the limited parking at the site, the foundation requires timed tickets to visit. Tickets will be available for tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Hand sanitizer will be available on site and masks are recommended. The foundation asks people to continue to practice social distancing. To get tickets in advance, visit germanna.org or Eventbrite.com.
Public Access Days are a relatively new idea for the nonprofit foundation, based in Orange County, that preserves a nationally significant handful of historic sites in Virginia’s northern Piedmont.
Established in 1956, the foundation tells the interwoven stories of Germanna, an early 18th-century, fortified settlement on the Virginia frontier, and its peoples. It conducts archaeological exploration and conservation, genealogical research and publishing, and historic preservation and interpretation.
The foundation’s sites and facilities include the Fort Germanna Visitor Center, Museum & Genealogy Library, Germanna Memorial Garden, Siegen Forest Hiking and Nature Trails, Fort Germanna and Enchanted Castle archaeology sites, and historic Salubria Manor in Culpeper County.
Questions? Call the Germanna Visitor Center at 540-423-1700.
