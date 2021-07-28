Fort Germanna to hold open house Saturday in Orange County

Visitors will experience the dig site with the foundation’s staff archaeologists, view active excavations, learn about frontier life within the fort, and have fun with history and archaeology-related activities for all ages, the nonprofit group said in a statement. The free event is open to everyone. But to protect the safety of staff and visitors, and the limited parking at the site, the foundation requires timed tickets to visit. Tickets will be available for tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Hand sanitizer will be available on site and masks are recommended. The foundation asks people to continue to practice social distancing. To get tickets in advance, visit germanna.org or Eventbrite.com.