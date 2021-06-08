Foster mom to more than 50 featured in new Carver 4-County Museum exhibit

Harris lived on three acres in beautiful Radiant.

“Two walnut trees were in the backyard; fruit trees lined the far backyard; you could smell the sweetness of honeysuckle on a warm afternoon. Wild blackberries were gathered for jam. The vegetable garden provided enough food for the entire household during the winter. It was time to continue to share her bounty,” according to the exhibit.

Where did Harris glean the ability to love other people’s children unconditionally?

“Perhaps from her not knowing her own father; by being raised by her grandmother because her mother was away working; not wanting other children to feel unwanted or that they were alone in this world,” Miller states in the virtual exhibit.

Each of the women in the Carver Museum Power series have vital lessons for contemporary times, said Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, president of the Carver 4-County Museum and Vice Chairwoman of the History Committee for the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.