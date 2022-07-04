 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

FOUND: 73-year-old man last seen early Friday in Rhoadesville

  • 0
Missing

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 73-year-old David Williams

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

UPDATE: Per the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Williams has been SAFELY LOCATED, according to a release around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

***

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

OCSO is looking for David Williams, described as a white male, age 73, 5’7”, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen at 5 a.m. Friday, July 1 on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville, according to the state police release.

Williams is possibly driving an orange 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with Virginia tags: NOAHSZV.

State Police said this disappearance poses a credible threat to the man’s health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Report information to 540-672-1234 or Twitter.com/VSPalerts

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert