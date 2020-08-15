Virginia LOVE is blooming anew at Lavender & Lace in Amissville in the form a creative new art piece made from things around the barn.
Married couple Anita and Paul Barry run the pick-your-own lavender farm venue in northern Culpeper County. They were recently consumed with gathering a harvest of 1,500 bundles of the fragrant purple flower when he decided to jump on the Virginia is for Lovers bandwagon.
Paul vowed to make a LOVE sign as part of the popular-for-posing-with and posting photos to social media statewide LoveWorks sign initiative of Virginia Tourism Corp.
Too busy picking lavender to help with a painting project Anita pointed her husband to the barn. There, Paul used various found items to craft a rugged and industrial version of the universal message.
The L he made with two pieces of plywood, painted red, left over in a pile of roofing material and perhaps some bits of drywall.
The O is a red, metal building star looking very patriotic.
The V is a wheelbarrow otherwise bound for the dump, its handles reaching upward, a golden horseshoe hanging from the bottom.
The E was made with a pair of shutters whitewashed flanked by an old barn lamp that reminds Anita Barry of the Pixar mascot.
“Just to create this project, it brings people together,” she said of the creation process.
Since they put the sign up on July 24, more than two dozen people have sought them out and visited the lavender farm to see it, and of course take pictures. Anita Barry was shocked. Apparently, visiting outdoor LOVE signs is a thing especially in today’s distanced society, and she appreciates being able to open up her scenic property for that purpose, safely.
Virginia Tourism reports more than 200 LOVE signs around the state and people love to post pictures with them on social media.
There’s an entire web site devoted to it at virginia.org/love and the state awards grants for making signs boosting the state motto born in 1969. The main photo, in fact, at grant site vatc.org/loveworkreimbursement features the downtown Culpeper REEL LOVE sign crafted of old film reels from the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audiovisual Conservation.
One family that recently visited the new LOVE sign made of barn items at Lavender & Lace claimed to have visited more than 300 LOVE signs, Anita Barry said.
“I didn’t realize the draw that it has,” she said. Barry mentioned seeing entire wedding parties posed in front of REEL LOVE downtown, but couldn’t imagine it out on her farm.
“I never thought putting a little thing out would do anything, but people come,” she said.
Want to take photos with the new barn LOVE sign at Lavender & Lace? Call ahead to make an appointment during business hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. See bothyfarm.com or on Facebook.
