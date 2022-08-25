 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOUND: Senior alert issued for missing Albemarle man with cognitive impairment

  • 0
Wolford

The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for Ronnie Darrell Wolford, last seen on Aug. 24.

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

UPDATE: Per the Albemarle County Police Department, Mr. Wolford has been SAFELY LOCATED. The Alert is cancelled, according to a release from VSP at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 25.

***

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing 71-year-old Albemarle man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

The Albemarle County Police Dept. is looking for Ronnie Darrell Wolford, according to the alert released at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The missing senior is described as white male, 5’6”, 110 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Monacan Trail Road in Covesville, Albemarle County, the release stated.

He was possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots. Wolford walks with a cane, state police said.

He is possibly driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier with Virginia tags, ULD3555. Wolford’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

Know where he is? Contact Albemarle County PD at 434/296-5807.

